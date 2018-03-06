Retep Folo – Galactic Sounds

by

Although its psychogeographical reach has already extended beyond terra firma, with the maritime ambience of Plinth’s Music For Smalls Lighthouse and the ornithologically-orientated pastoralism of Alasdair Roberts & James Green’s Plaint Of Lapwing, this latest LP from the dependable Clay Pipe Music finds the label letting in some even less earthbound thematics. Being the first widely-available physical release from the hands of Retep Folo (AKA Gothenburg’s Pete Olof Fransson, also of The Owl Report), Galactic Sounds follows an otherworldly outlook across its 16-track suite of charmingly crafted instrumental miniatures.

Informed by Fransson’s childhood fascination with stargazing and off-planet envisioning, this is a collection that takes a retro yet more refreshingly utopian view of interstellar exploration than we’ve latterly become accustomed to from fellow-travellers of cosmic conceptualism. Constructed with a rudimentary set-up of vintage Farfisa organ, bass guitar, glockenspiel and a rare analogue rhythm box, Galactic Sounds lovingly renders thoughts of the great wide-open universe into intimate micro soundscapes that segue together with serene seamlessness.

Whilst Fransson has forged a sound world that feels as hermetically-sealed as real moonwalking attire, there are certainly positive cross-references that can be made with outside sonic sources. Hence, there are certainly comforting similarities with some of Yo La Tengo’s space-pop bossa novas (“Galactic Pulse” and “Galactic Moon”); softened shades of the pirouetting synthesised classical etudes of Wendy Carlos and Faten Kanaan (“Galactic Flare” and “Galactic Dream”); salutes to early-Tindersticks instrumentals (“Galactic Spring” and “Galactic Love”); echoes of Kraftwerk’s most elegantly pensive moments circa Ralf And Florian (“Galactic Stones” and “Galactic Run”); and strong nods to the esoteric 1970s library music much beloved by some Ghost Box and Polytechnic Youth aficionados (“Galactic Cruise” and “Galactic Swim”).

Best absorbed aurally via headphones as prescribed by its creator, Galactic Sounds is a delicately disarming dreamscape fit for wistfully-minded would-be astronomers and astronauts alike.

