VLMV – Stranded, Not Lost

How an album begins is always important, for any musician and regardless of genre. The opening track of VLMV‘s fifth album is, by anyone’s standards, something of an experience. A slowly unfolding duet between piano and strings, with a sonorous bass note providing additional depth in the background, it ends only too suddenly. “He Has Already Divided Us” could, it seems, continue for the complete length of Stranded, Not Lost without losing any of its elegiac, drifting powers. Actually listening to the album in its entirety does produce something of that effect, although (somehow inevitably) over its 40-plus minutes things develop in one or two other directions.

Formerly known as ALMA, Pete Lambrou and Ciaran Morahan were members of various other, similar groups – specifically Codes In The Clouds and Monsters Build Mean Robots – before beginning to hone their musical vision as VLMV. Joined by Fraser Bowles and Fiona Kennedy on strings, and vocalist Tom Hodge, they have made an album that is, at varying moments, symphonic, minimalist, repetitious and very definitely post-rock in its construction. VLMV cite influences that include Sigur Rós, Explosions In The Sky, and Radiohead. There is also an element of the chamber pop of London Grammar, The XX and others present within the soundscapes that Lambrou and Morahan are perfecting. The musicianship is very nearly flawless throughout, and VLMV do much to create and maintain a mood that is simultaneously uplifting, poignant and expansive.

It needs to be said that the music of Stranded, Not Lost is of the highly orchestrated kind, in so much as the ten tracks seem to be parts of a longer, continuous work. The instrumentation certainly varies, as with the harmonics of “Among My Quietest Fears”, which are perhaps the sound of a large bow sliding across the strings of a piano, which is very effectively countered by the guitar riff that following track “All These Ghosts” is formed around, to the ambient drift of “Lunokhod” which, while it seems quite different in structure retains the core theme, and tempo, that characterises Stranded, Not Lost in its entirety. This is where I began to think that something more in the way of variation wouldn’t go entirely amiss, as neither would a bit of percussion, but if VLMV wanted any of that in their music then I am quite sure they would add it wherever they thought it was appropriate. As it is, VLMV’s fifth album is to all intents and purposes their fifth symphony, and a resonant and evocative work it is.

