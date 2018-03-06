Interview with Jack Hayter

by

“His name is Jack, and he lived in the back of the Greta Garbo home for wayward boys and girls”.

To paraphrase the immortal Manfred Mann. Actually, it was a derelict children’s home in London’s less than fashionable Abbey Wood. In Jack’s own words; “A leaky and abandoned hulk which was demolished when I moved out. Nobody had lived in it for 15 years. I had four kitchens and six bathrooms; although none of them worked. I showered under a hose and I cooked with a camping stove. I slept on a bed I made from warehouse pallets…with a big stick waiting for the next break-in. It was cold but it was almost free.”

From this ostensibly unencouraging environment the peripatetic former Hefner musical all-rounder, Jack Hayter, fashioned his new solo album Abbey Wood for the Gare du Nord label. A triumph of modern-era folk within which Hayter presents a series of heartfelt, cityscape vignettes delivered in earthen voice, lyrically charged and embedded in startling arrangements. Both historical and psychogeographical it nonetheless resides in very modern London dustbins.

Your musical history is both lengthy and complex. Very, in fact. Could you highlight the main planks, briefly?

I’ll try… a lengthy, complex and mostly accidental series of mid-life crises! Apart from playing the violin as a kid and being in odd folk and RnB bands for fun at weekends nothing much happened until 1992. I was asked to roadie for a weekend with an American band called Miracle Legion who I hadn’t heard of…money, free beer and a festival in Finsbury Park…all I had to do was tune a guitar. I enjoyed it a lot more than expected and gave them a cassette of my embarrassing songs. Mark Mulcahy and I became friends and I got this urge to be in a band, I answered an ad in the local paper and joined a band called Spongefinger. We were a sort of country version of the Cardiacs. Al Outram (now Woodcraft folk) was on bass with his brother Phil on drums, Oliver Cherer was our occasional theremin and piano player and Steve Hatfield was a sort of Lewisham version of Joe Meek. We released two albums recorded with just one SM58 mic and an old 8 track tape recorder. Nobody bought the records. We were powerful and a bit scary live but you’ll have to take my word for that.

I started playing pedal steel because it was easier to play a type of guitar that nobody else in the band understood…they couldn’t tell me what to play! That meant I could carry on improvising and alliterating lyrics which is all I really do anyway. Early on I phoned BJ Cole to blag some lessons, but he said “You can pay me fifty quid or you can just get on with it”, so I did the latter. That led to me to putting some steel on a Sidi Bou Said album produced by Tim Smith of Cardiacs. Darren Hayman was also down in Lewisham quite a bit at that time and I accidentally found myself playing more with Hefner than Spongefinger, though the two ran concurrently for a while.

Hefner went into hiatus because we all had ideas which wouldn’t have worked as band projects, and because bands are a moment in time and should have a best before date. I recorded an album and started doing more session work and playing on friends records. I’m still doing that mixture of my own stuff and playing with friends. The circle of friends of those original friends gets wider and now includes Ralegh Long and Papernut Cambridge who I play with regularly. It all traces back to that 90s Lewisham scene, not that many people were aware it existed .

Considering the diverse styles of music that you’ve been involved with what is it about folk that draws you back? Is it a point of musical origin for you? You sound at home in it.

Our parents didn’t have much money. They were smallholders in West Devon, so we didn’t really get sweets or pocket money but they always gave us terrifically well thought out birthday presents. They gave me a harmonica when I was four, a good one… a Hohner. It was fixed to my face for a long time partly because I was shy and didn’t speak much. Then for my eleventh birthday they bought me an inexpensive East German violin which I largely taught myself to play. I kept that all the way through Hefner days though by then it was painted green and covered in yacht varnish. There’s the root of the folky thing I suppose. My first ever paid gig was playing fiddle in a folk-rock production of Sir Gawain and The Green Knight in Hatherleigh. I was twelve years old and got a fiver. My Dad got out his moth-eaten suit for me to wear. It was way too big and we put boot polish on the bits of my skin that showed through the holes to hide them. The audience was mostly farmers and all they really wanted to see was Lady Bertilak take her kit off. Until punk came along, there was no convincing voice for rural kids who wanted to make music in bands. We wanted to be T.Rex or The Sweet or Deep Purple or even bloody Peter Frampton but that was never going to happen for us despite the trying and so the acoustic thing seemed more real. Perhaps it’s a family thing too; Sabine Baring Gould, a distant relative of ours, collected folk songs locally… but then he also wrote the dreadful Onward Christian Soldiers.

I am more comfortable with narrative ballads and stories and when I think I can get away without singing them I’m more comfortable still.

What was it about Abbey Wood as a place that inspired the album? There’s a lot of history in here. Neglected history, perhaps?

The ‘Tin Check Island’ area has been neglected. It’s right on the borough boundaries of Bexley and Greenwich and maybe the poorest part of both. It’s where London ends. When it still had two pubs they had different closing times and people would migrate to the one on the London side of the roundabout to carry on drinking. The posh people nearby in Welling, Woolwich and Plumstead call it ‘Scabby Wood’ and it still has a bit of a rough reputation. But yes, a load of history which I barely scratch at. The abbey was built in the 1150s, large numbers of East End families were relocated there after the blitz and are now fading away. It was where the Arsenal co-op started (hence the “Tin Check” name from the Co-op tokens), William Morris had his red house nearby, it was where Dick Turpin hid from the law, where London’s sewage went to when London finally got a drainage system and a pumping station at Crossness. The woodlands are the prettiest in South London and full of fossils for kids to find. The Thamesmead estate is full of traveller’s horses and Steve Davis and Tinie Tempah are local heroes. There’s an album right there and perhaps I should have recorded a more psycho-geographical tour. Visit before it’s all gone. It even has a good campsite so pack a tent, come on over and eat mulberries.

Opener “The Mulberry Tree At Abbey Wood” is my favourite track in the collection. It’s one of those songs that creates a feeling of instant familiarity, with a heartrendingly wistful chorus and some exceptional acoustic guitar playing. It would appear to be a love song set in the silk trade. I bet I’ve got that bit wrong?

James 1st in 1607 was persuaded by Farage-like proto-Brexiteers that England could out-compete the French in silk production. He was told it was a great way to bankrupt those pesky continentals; so he bought tens of thousands of mulberry trees (what silkworms eat) at an inflated price. His advisers naively checked the science … with one Olivier Des Serres. There was a subtle clue in the man’s name that he might not offer unbiased advice to an English court. Black mulberry trees were planted all over London but silkworm larvae actually dine on white mulberry leaves. The worms died and the whole thing was a flop. It left us with these beautiful trees though. I think the war poet Edward Thomas called them “Lost angels of a ruined paradise.” The lone one at the abbey is very old and kids love to play on its low boughs. I know mine did and it’s a meeting place for woodland trysts too. The song just uses that tree as a device.

Though not without humour, Abbey Wood is quite a raw album, at least in terms of its imagery. It also feels quite autobiographical. Would you agree with that or is a question of inhabiting your songs?

It’s a bit of both. I think latching what you’re feeling at a given time onto a place or historical event, or a pub anecdote, is quite a common approach to song writing. It’s a lot easier than writing conventional pop lyrics. So I’m taking that lazier way. I’d just come out of a slow burning domestic upset and moved back into the way of life I had when I was younger…along with the usual moments of misery and euphoria that come with breakup territory. In part it’s just an album about missing the dishwasher and the dog.

Abbey Wood is a work of very varied and almost mysterious arrangements. “Fanny On The Hill” and “I Am John’s Care Home” are two examples and “Mrs. Mainwaring” even more so. The latter sounds like a conjunction between early Band Of Holy Joy, Robert Wyatt and end of life period Bowie, if such a thing is possible. Your vocal and lyrical style are very much your own, throughout. Were you tapping in to any specific musical influences? Where does this all come from?

It’s a standing joke among friends that I’m a mine of information about music they don’t rate and absolutely clueless about the good stuff. Favourite Katie Perry b-side? No problem. Anything to do with The Velvet Underground or The Beatles and I turn to fearful jelly. I like Wyatt, Holy Joy and Bowie but I can’t easily name external references in the sense of trying to replicate an overall sound. When my first album was reviewed someone made a Roy Harper connection. My initial reaction was of the WTF variety, but in hindsight it’s as good as any. You could probably chuck Richard Thompson and Robyn Hitchcock in there too… and who doesn’t these days? Oh and a lot of Kevin Coyne!

It took me a long time to realise that Darren Hayman, although he might not thank me for saying it, may have been my biggest influence. His songs are often narratives and go in unexpected directions, his voice is his own and instantly recognisable. We recorded my first stuff in his kitchen along with much of Hefner’s Dead Media album and I remember this conversation where he said “perhaps the trick is to find a sound that reflects the size of our careers”. I don’t think he was being unkind. I think he said something wise…and it doesn’t mean we didn’t care about the recording and mixing process…we thought about it a lot. The way we produced those records has largely defined what I’ve done since…smaller sounding, recorded in a kitchen and a bit sloppy.

The overall sound of Abbey Wood is partly the result of necessity and my impatience. There’s a lot of Quality Street tin snare drum and filing cabinet kick drum on it because I was too impatient to borrow a kit. I often loop mixes back into themselves. Again it’s a lazy thing to do and you can literally blow things up if you get distracted, but that almost always makes for something interesting and accidental to me…a bit like having a minotaur running loose in the room while you’re mixing.

There was once a great tradition of the ‘super-sideman’, examples being Herbie Flowers in the rock world and Danny Thompson in folk. In a modern context you’ve often been that man. Please list 20 bands that you’ve been in or contributed to. Also, roughly how many does that leave out?

You seriously overestimate my abilities! I don’t play anything well apart from a mouth organ and I do have a recognisable pedal steel style. I turn up (the important bit) and listen to the lyrics before I play anything. It’s what you don’t play that’s important. Also, in most bands these days every member is a competent guitar player. It’s become a basic life skill like knowing how to use a spoon. I’m happy to play other instruments. There was a running gag in Papernut Cambridge along the lines of “Maybe we should put another guitar part on that”…cue shouting “HELP!…CAN ANYBODY HERE PLAY A GUITAR?” Yes all fourteen of us could.

So here are twenty off the top of my head, some just fleeting contributions, while others have been life tariffs:

TV Smith, FXU, Spongefinger, Sidi Bou Said, Silver Ginger Five, Dollboy and Oliver Cherer, Suzanne Rhatigan, Grave With No Name, Hefner, Ant, Mark Mulcahy, FXU2, Pete Astor, Woodcraft Folk, Trevor Burton, Peace Signs, Neotropic, Non-Blank, Papernut Cambridge, The Bitter Springs, Mark Fry, Ralegh Long.

Mind you with sampling it’s possible to find you played on something many years later or you are rumoured to have played on a track. I have been told a couple of times that I played on a Shed 7 song. I definitely wasn’t there for that if it happened at all.

During your residence at the derelict children’s home in Abbey Wood Road (aka ‘Urinal Towers’) you also created a comical journalistic diary, via social media, of your daily disasters; near electrocutions, repeated motorbike thefts, floods of effluent, etc. Do you miss it?! Could this ever see book form?

I’m much more comfortable now in Gravesend living in a more conventional place. That time reminded me of the life I led when I first came to London in the late 70’s; eight years in squats and short life housing. You make do with spanners, hammers and insulating tape and you live just fine; except that the business of keeping warm, dry and healthy is a little more intense and entertaining.

I’d have continued happily looking after empty institutions (the space is great) but the only place available when it got demolished was a condemned school in Hackney. The thought of going home to a derelict classroom after a hard day teaching in a full one was too much so I got out. I’ve been lucky in that I’ve always had a job…and a wide skill set…that’s the great safety net. In truth I’ve never been desperate for housing so I could always laugh. For far too many that’s not the case.

I’m not sure that diary would work as a book and those fragments are scattered all over social media so it would be a job to retrieve it all. I’ll incorporate those moments into something in the future though.

By the way, I actually WAS brought up in a sea of bovine effluent.