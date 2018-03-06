Death And Vanilla – The Tenant

by

Seemingly in no rush to capitalise on the potential crossover attention afforded to 2015’s art-pop tailored To Where The Wild Things Are LP, Malmö’s Death And Vanilla have instead spent the last couple of years overseeing curatorial Fire Records reissues of their earlier works and delivering sporadic live performances. This latest release also distances itself from following a more well-lit path. The second of the band’s live-recorded soundtrack re-imaginings, after 2013’s score for Carl Theodor’s 1932 film Vampyr (which received a deluxe vinyl repackage late last year), The Tenant finds the three-piece deepening their penchant for plaintive and wordless atmospheric invocations.

Recorded in 2015 at the Cinemascore festival in Spain, the trio are captured fashioning an alternative accompaniment to 1976’s psychological thriller of the same name, originally directed by Roman Polanski. It finds Marleen Nilsson, Anders Hansson and Magnus Bodin deploying their usual array of analogue synths, organs, minimalist percussion, drums, bass and guitars, to tell their own story as well as the film’s.

Somnambulantly-rendered and seeped in the threesome’s hauntological tropes, this is disarmingly delicate yet very often dark stuff. Subtly veering through liturgical ghostliness (“Zy And Choule”), low-slung Morricone minimalism (“Church Music”), spectral kosmische (“Labyrinthe”), freeform post-jazz (“Mouvement Panique”), mid-‘70s Doctor Who-meets-Tortoise interludes (“”Do You Have Any Trouble With Your Neighbours?””), early-Broadcast elegance (“Dioz Delirum”) and fuzzy discordant subterranean murkiness (“The Bouncing Head”), it’s an introspective and at times unsettling listen.

Taken as a whole the bleakness of The Tenant can sometimes feel a tad overwhelming. Yet when ingested in smaller chunks the individual set-piece fusions of fragility and foreboding seem to showcase themselves with more appetising allure. Another stop-gap release this might be but it’s an intriguing one nevertheless.

