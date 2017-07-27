Roja – “Company” / “Bad Romance”

by

Hailing from Liverpool, England, Roja has found its niche in the sparsely filled mariachi-led music field. Taking its cues from traditional Mexican compositions, Americana , and the renowned Ennio Morricone, Roja marches forward with a throwback sound. Roja recently released its double single that features an original song and a mariachi cover, recorded live at the BBC, of Lady GaGa’s smash “Bad Romance.”

Simon Bradshaw (guitar, vocals), Chris Doherty (brass), Rachel Brewster (strings), Aron McGhee (drums), Claire Swift (keyboard, cello), and Edwin Pink (bass) have played some pretty impressive music fests including SXSW and The Great Escape and have gone on tour in the UK and Europe.

Some of the members of Roja were previously in the alt-rock band Marlowe and the band distinguishes itself from traditional mariachi acts with the plaintive, but dry vocal tone of frontman Bradshaw and its incorporation of alternative rock and theatrical elements.

“Company” is an alluring seduction musically that is perfect for performing a rumba on the ballroom dancefloor (or a shadowy corner of it). “Bad Romance” unfurls with an ominous touch as it simmers with a gritty bass line, quick drum beat, and brighter horns. Bradshaw growls out the GaGa’s lyrics in a low and subdued tone amid the final instrumental flare.

