Freddie Nelson – “Light”

Freddie Nelson just dropped his critically acclaimed album Shake The Cage earlier this July. The Pittsburgh, PA native is not only a singer-songwriter and guitarist, but also a producer. Nelson has made a name for himself in previous bands; the hard rock act Triple X and rock outfit Too Tall Jones. He also collaborated with Paul Gilbert of Racer X and Mr. Big on the album United States.

Nelson decided to go solo for Shake The Cage, blending retro rock styles with his edgier electric guitar pyrotechnics and blues, pop, and punk. He recently unveiled a music video for “Hey Doll” and a lyrics video for “Light”. On the melodic throwback “Light”, Nelson melds signature Queen-like vocal harmonies and vintage rock ‘n’ roll piano ballad progressions with his sizzling guitar prowess.

Nelson self-produced Shake The Cage, wrote all the songs, and contributed vocals, guitars, bass, B3, and percussion. He was assisted by Nina Sainato on piano and keyboards and Thomas Lang (Peter Gabriel, Kelly Clarkson) on drums.

