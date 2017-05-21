Olivia – “I Choose This Love”

by

Canadian Olivia started writing songs and performing at the tender age of 11 and hasn’t looked back since. Each year her star shines brighter and brighter with increasing acclaim and airplay of her music. The artist’s recent EP, Weightless, won the top pop award in the Unsigned Only Competition.

Her songs “Outshine the Stars” and “Christmas for Two” have placed in the Top 100 of Canadian radio and her previous single, “Skylines (The Madlucky Remix”) was crowned with two Bell Media Future awards and has charted in Canada radio’s Top 40 list.

Olivia’s latest track, “I Choose This Love”, arrived on May 1st. It’s a buoyant electro-pop number filled with feel-good vibes and just a slight twist of wistfulness. She sings in a sweet, fluttering tone through crisp verses that feature subdued, glistening electronics and sharp finger snap percussion. The ebullient chorus flies high with Olivia’s lilting and airy vocals as she sighs, “Whatever’s got you down / I want to be a part of lifting you up…” amid shimmering sonic washes and percolating electronics.

