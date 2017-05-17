Jagged Vision – Death Is This World

by

Palm-mutted riffing with arpeggios is a good way to open an album. Cue Jagged Vision’s “Betrayer.” Song one deftly slices pleasantly adrenalized riffing between the melodic and the metallic. Before it ends, the song will have at times sounded like conventional metal, something almost eastern-infused, and, finally, warm hardcore with a hook.

That opening track characterizes Norwegian five-piece Jagged Vision’s sophomore effort, Death Is This World. The morosely titled album plays like a confederation of ideas, as the band follows multiple impulses. This generalist’s brand of hardcore succeeds – Death Is This World is an excellent collection of metallic sludge.

“Serpents” could be an album highlight reel. This frantic track dashes across bumpy terrain, juking and jiving through nearly two and a half minutes of great guitar work before dropping into a gear-breaking grind. This is one of the most effective moments on the album. It demonstrates that Jagged Vision can craft both fast- and slow-paced hardcore. And writing those slow riffs can be a struggle.

For example, two minutes into “I Am Death,” Jagged Vision balks — one of the rare moments when the heaviness does not so much crush as plod. The banality of the riff is only heightened by a reverb-saturated lead that noodles off into space. Rather than find tension between the cosmic soloing and subterranean chugging, this window-gazing section disconnects the listener from the rest of the album’s door busting. You can find a much better slow song on the title track, “Death Is This World.” This is an uncomplicated two-minute zombie-like stomp.

The first thing on Death Is This World to grab me was the solos and little guitar leads. These parts have pull because they are effective and well executed. “Seven Seals” has examples. They add a B12 shot and bring out a rock n’ roll flavor.

But Jagged Vision’s overall sound is thoroughly acculturated in early 2000s hardcore influences with stoner metal accents. This time out, the band features two new members — the bass and guitar players. They are purportedly great live, and they have toured with bands like Kylesa, High on Fire, and Kvelertak. You can judge this band by the company it keeps. A stolid hardcore heaviness affiliates the songs on Death Is This World. In rare moments the heaviness wears like lead shoes, but it’s usually more like chain mail.

