Jon Tessier – “Like The Sun”

Brazilian-born Jon Tessier is a Brazilian-French artist who grew up in Malaysia and now works in an Ibiza music studio. Tessier is a man of many talents with skills as a producer, musician, singer, and songwriter.

While learning the music production trade, Tessier is also branching out as a solo artist. During his time in Malaysia, he played in several indie-rock bands and honed his guitar-centric sound.

Tessier combines rock, pop, and electronics on his stirring debut single “Like The Sun.” The engaging track opens with his hushed but light vocals supported by a wavering guitar line cycle and slowly ticking percussion. An emphatic drum beat kicks in and keeps time while burning guitar distortion sweeps by, lifting the number up to the sky.

Tessier gently sings the optimistic lyrics, “You gave me hope / When I was losing faith,” while subdued organ and acoustic guitar are included in the rich mix. Like the sun, Tessier has a bright musical future ahead of him.

