Balms – “Nothing In”

San Francisco-based dream-pop band Balms has contributed its recent single “Nothing In” to the Alternative (F)acts compilation album released via Greg Wilson’s DKFM Shoegaze Radio (acting as a one-time record label). Balms released a self-titled EP in 2014 and will follow that up with its debut album this year.

The shoegaze-centric comp Alternative (F)acts was masterminded by Cory Osborne (Lightfoils, Panda Riot) and includes artists in opposition to tyranny. The LP benefits resistance causes (human and civil rights, women’s health) and opposes the tyranny that has manifested from the outcome of the latest U.S. election. All proceeds will be split evenly between Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Alternative (F)acts (the F is actually crossed out and represents the new U.S. Presidential administration’s use of ‘alternative facts’) is a class act, jam-packed with talent from the whole shoegaze scene (The Stargazer Lilies, Whimsical, Brief Candles, To The Wedding, Sheer, many more).

There are numerous highlights on the 18-track album (11 of which are exclusives), but Balms’ post-rock-meets-indie-pop number “Nothing In” immediately shines brightly with its moody atmosphere, catchy hooks, and crestfallen, imploring vocals. From its choppy, rhythmic sway to the ear-snagging melodic vocal refrains, this song will remain in the brain for many a day.

