BJ Wilbanks – “I Can’t Help It”

Georgia native BJ Wilbanks explores his musical roots by digging deeply into Delta Blues and Motown sounds and channeling the emotional aspect of gospel music and the blues. Wilbanks mixes this with a ‘70s Southern rock lineage and Americana for a potent genre-blending throwback concoction.

Wilbanks is not only a solo artist, but also performs with his band Gibson Wibanks, opening for acts like Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds and Diane Durrett.

His self-titled debut album comes out April 28th and it revisits the high-quality analogue production of the past, including the use of thick Southern bass and Stax-like horn sections.

“I Can’t Help It” is a slow-burning charmer with velvety, disarming vocals from Wilbanks that wind around cool-tone electric piano parts, acoustic guitar strumming, wavering electric guitar lines, and a subdued measured drums.

Set against the gentle pull of smoky horns, a crestfallen Wilbanks implores, “I don’t know what I’d do / If you’re love passed me by / My heart is consumed / With this empty desire.”

