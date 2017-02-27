Greg And The Granules – “No Words”

by

Singer-songwriter Greg Maechling, the frontman of Southern California psych-rock-meets-surf-pop band Particle Wave, is also known for his music project Greg And The Granules. The group is comprised of Maechling (vocals, guitar), producer and instrumentalist Nick Luca (Iron & Wine, Calexico, Neko Case) on keyboards, and Joe Westerlund (Megafaun, Califone) on percussion and drums.

Greg And The Granules released a debut EP, Answer to Influence, in January and it’s a folk-steeped record that focuses on Maechling’s plaintive, hesitantly delivered vocals and low-key guitar, keys, and drums accompaniment.

One of the cuts, “No Words”, is an instrumentally rich and mellow folk tune that travels with a measured tread on the verses. As the distorted reverb guitars rise up on the chorus, Maechling’s emotionally delicate vocals tiptoe through the guitar burn. The steady drum strikes and guitar twang heighten Maechling’s words as he deplores, “…all this heartache.” and invites the listener to change from a cynical view to one of gratitude.

