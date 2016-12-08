Matt Townsend – “Came Down From The Mountain”

by

North Carolina-based singer-songwriter Matt Townsend has just released his new EP, The Drifter and the Dream (Part I), the first of a two-part series. On the EP, Townsend has shifted the solo acoustic set-up found on his first two albums to a more expansive sound that mines American folk, ‘60s rock/pop, indie-rock, and ambient music. The EP features the work of talented North Carolina musicians, including Bill Berg (drummer on Bob Dylan’s Blood On The Tracks).

Like the exploration-themed EP artwork, Townsend’s searching and questioning lyrics tune into current (and past) cultural and political unrest. Against the mellow and fluid rambling of acoustic guitar lines, subdued, drawn out strings, and a soft but insistent drum beat, Townsend reflects pensively, “I went up to the mountain / To cleanse the poison of the world.” and, “…I gazed into the darkness /…I found some kind of light / And I wondered how to… / Bring it down into my life.”

Official Site