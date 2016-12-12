Polytechnic Youth presents… The Home Current & Tomorrow Syndicate

by

Throughout 2016 Dom Martin’s Polytechnic Youth imprint has gone from strength to strength, as documented repeatedly across these very pages. Now, just ahead of the Christmas close-down, arrives two more must-collect limited 7”-sized offerings, which stretch-out the label’s self-set minimalistic boundaries even further.

The first of these two seven-inchers comes from The Home Current, the nom de plume of the Denmark-born Martin Jensen, who we previously encountered on an essential Polytechnic Youth lathe-cut 7” in late-2015. Now relocated from London to somewhere in Luxembourg, Jensen continues the preceding single’s conjuring of atmospheric micro-technoscapes, across these freshly-pressed vinyl sides. Like its predecessor, the two tracks here are true slow-burners that initially wash over the ears before dragging you back under their sonic waves for repeated addiction-building immersive spins. Hence, ostensible A-side “That Summer” stirs together a hypnotic blending of fizzy and burbling beats with prowling and warbling vintage synths, to imagine Four Tet records being melted-down in a vat of early-‘80s DIY electronica and Detroit techno. Contrastingly, flipside “Gelb” is a more laidback and wistful affair – openly cut in homage to Japan’s veteran electro-pop outfit Yellow Magic Orchestra – with playful synth patterns, elemental drones and processed snappy snare strata. Together these two tracks, confirm – by accident or design – that The Home Current’s piecemeal productivity continues to leave a fine ‘less is more’ mark.

The accompanying slice of grooved plastic, from Glasgow-based newcomers Tomorrow Syndicate, veers into an alternate direction. Possibly the most guitar-centric entry in the PY catalogue to date, this inaugurating calling-card proffers an attractive yet shadowy allure. Thus, the opening “Into The Void” glides into the earshot like a looser less polished Neu! with added squelchy keyboards and keening layered vocals akin to latter-day Wire. On the other side, for “X For The Unknown”, the Dingerbeat backing is sustained along with the same vocal set-up but given darker propulsion with added Sonic Youth-meets-Wooden Shjips clang and chug. Admittedly, there’s no truly radically conjoining of influences in the mix here, yet there’s definitely something a little special about this fledgling ensemble that warrants future monitoring.

With new release slots already penned in for Pye Corner Audio, Polypores, Faten Kanaan, The Listening Center and more, whatever 2017 brings the world, Polytechnic Youth is certain to bring out more low-key nuggets from the same enigmatic and inventive realms as these two slices of vinyl.

Polytechnic Youth