Gert Taberner – Fallen EP

by

This recently released 3-song EP from singer-songwriter Gert Taberner blends mellow folk with brighter pop and R&B arrangements. Taberner is originally from Germany, but soon after finishing his schooling he headed off to Vancouver, Canada. He worked on his first record there before relocating once more, this time to New York where he currently resides.

On Fallen, Taberner balances the themes of disappointment and disillusionment with searching and hope. The title-track moves forward with a discreet tread, beginning with a muted opening of mellifluous acoustic guitar and Taberner’s hushed, but sweet vocal turnings. His subdued reflections slowly brighten with the build-up of a measured drum pace, occasionally crashing cymbals, steel guitar curls, simmering electric guitar lines, and harmonizing vocals.

“In Need” also starts off quietly with acoustic guitar strum and Tabener’s confessional tones, that are echoed by a second vocal line. A lightly thumping drum beat enters the picture and finally soft cymbals, laid-back electric guitar lines, and sustained pulling synths. Tabnerner shifts into smooth, but emotive R&B mode on the more traditional pop-oriented number “Places”. An engaging, swaying groove, anchored by smacked drum beats, creates a sinuous rhythm that is amplified by shaken percussion and bluesy electric guitar phrases.