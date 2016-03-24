Ramsey – “2am”

by

L.A.-installed electronic-pop artist Ramsey is a rising star, stirring up the blogosphere and racking up a huge number of visits to her SoundCloud profile, amassing critical and fan praise alike. Her first salvo was the rivetingly raw and mysteriously menacing “See You Bleed” and now Ramsey returns in the same spirit with the potently ominous follow-up single “2am”.

Ramsey wraps her emotionally urgent, raspy, yet wraith-like vocals around the starkly noir electro-pop tune, wringing out as much slow-burn drama as she can. Heavy breathing and Ramsey’s unusual, brooding croon mark the start of the song as she confesses “I find it hard to get close / or look in their eyes / Because there’s so many secrets / Hidden in mine.”

The lyrics spiral downwards darkly from there, with Ramsey stalking with a lamenting tremble through twisting, buzzing electronic blips and a bare, measured, but resounding beat. She’s joined by a chorale of her own keenly weeping back-up vocals as she pushes towards the edge of delirium, anxiously attesting in a smoky tone that “…I become the abyss.”

www.ramseysound.com