Artists On Albums: AOA#47 (Noveller’s Sarah Lipstate on The Ascension)

by

Noveller’s Sarah Lipstate on…

Glenn Branca’s The Ascension (99 Records, 1981)

I discovered Glenn Branca when I was 19, the same year that I discovered guitar effects pedals. Sonic Youth and no wave bands such as Teenage Jesus And The Jerks and The Contortions got me through my senior year of high school and influenced my earliest years of guitar playing. Sonic Youth’s music was what led me to ask, “how do I make feedback?” the first time I picked up an electric guitar but Glenn Branca’s The Ascension is what opened my mind to the sonic possibilities of the electric guitar as a solo pursuit.

I learned about Glenn Branca through reading the Sonic Youth chapter of Michael Azzerad’s book Our Band Could Be Your Life, in which Thurston Moore and Lee Ranaldo speak about how playing in Branca’s guitar ensembles in downtown New York shaped their ideas about alternate tunings and experimental playing techniques. If I loved Sonic Youth then I had to check out the guy who taught them all their tricks. I went to the record store and picked up The Ascension out of Branca’s discography because I was drawn to the Robert Longo cover art.

Everything about The Ascension resonated with my aesthetic sensibilities. My CD version of The Ascension was enhanced with a movie file of Branca performing solo at Jeffrey Lohn’s Loft in 1978. In the brief black and white video, Branca is shown in front of a projector screen flailing around maniacally while wringing magnificently cacophonous sounds out of his Telecaster. This performance was the first time I saw someone performing solo avant-garde guitar and it exhilarated me. In contrast to the chaos and noise of the live Branca performance video, I found the music on The Ascension to be quite melodic and meticulous in its orchestration.

Branca’s first release was an album titled Lesson No. 1. The Ascension opens with a piece titled “Lesson No. 2” which begins with an angular bass line that in my mind serves as a “come hither” to lure you into the dense web of guitar bliss that follows. The Ascension is full of tense dissonant builds of madly tremoloing guitars that resolve in bold chord strikes and rapturous weaving melodies. The way that Branca arranges the guitars into voicings allows him to achieve a diversity of sound that I never thought was possible with the guitar.

The piece that keeps me coming back to The Ascension is the epic 12 minute-long track “The Spectacular Commodity”. The opening of this piece is heaven to me. I was so taken with this track that I wanted to name my experimental college duo The Spectacular Commodity (my partner fought the idea so we eventually settled on the name One Umbrella). I would like this piece to be performed live at my wedding and/or funeral.

A few years after discovering Branca’s work, I had the opportunity to participate in a performance of his Symphony No. 13 (Hallucination City) For 100 Guitars in Montclair, NJ. I was 20 years old at the time and had to miss my first week of my junior year of film school at the University of Texas in Austin to make the performance, but the experience was profound and every bit as educational as any class I attended in school. It’s a rare thing indeed that we get to experience our favorite music from the inside.

Notes On The Artist:

After first appearing under her Noveller guise with 2009’s long-playing Paint On The Shadows debut on New York’s No Fun Productions, Sarah Lipstate has slipped-out a steady stream of long and short-form recordings for Important Records, her own Saffron Recordings, Divorce, FTAM and Fire Records; all exploring the self-restricting yet expansive possibilities of solo electric guitar essaying.

Last year’s justifiably acclaimed Fantastic Planet LP saw Noveller’s profile raise dramatically with its bravely uncompromising meldings of ambient abstractions, filmic soundscaping and globalist explorations finding a wider audience through a worldwide release on Fire. The same label is currently delivering desirable CD and vinyl reissues of 2011’s dreamily minimalistic Glacial Glow and 2013’s denser synth-augmented No Dreams; which are just as essential to the Noveller story as Fantastic Planet.

Although ostensibly a solitary traveller, the currently Brooklyn-based Lipstate is not, however, shy of sharing space with others. Hence, as Noveller she’s appeared on split releases with the insanely prolific Aidan Baker and Jesus Lizardman David Wm. Sims’s Unfact project; collaborated with the likes of Eric Quach’s Thisquietarmy and Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo; and toured with the likes Glenn Kotche, Xiu Xiu, Emeralds, The Jesus Lizard and St. Vincent. Outside of Noveller duties, Lipstate has also shared her instrumental skills with Cold Cave, Parts & Labor, One Umberella, J. G. Thirlwell, Glenn Branca’s 100 Guitar Ensemble and Rhys Chatham’s Guitar Army. Not just a music-maker either, Lipstate is also a short film-director, whose works have been shown at film festivals in both the US and Japan.