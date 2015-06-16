Artists On Albums: AOA#44 (Dean McPhee on In A Silent Way)

by

Dean McPhee on….

Miles Davis’s In A Silent Way (Columbia, 1969)

My first introduction to Miles Davis was when a friend put Bitches Brew on my car stereo back in the late-‘90s while we were all parked up a hill in the middle of nowhere. It was copied onto a battered old tape and was slightly warped, which made it sound even weirder, further enhancing the impression that it gave of being like music from another planet. This led to a few years of me being intensely obsessed with and inspired by Miles Davis’s music, and I bought or listened to most of his albums, including Miles Smiles, Milestones, ESP, On The Corner and Kind Of Blue.

I bought the CD of In A Silent Way around the time when my daughter was born, and when I listen to it now I can recollect perfectly the combination of excitement, tiredness, peace and euphoria that I felt at the time.

One of the most interesting things for me about In A Silent Way is how Miles Davis changes around the roles of the instruments and challenges the musicians to play in a different way, using space, ambience and repetition to great effect. There are very few chords and the main rhythm is, for the most part, a simple, hypnotic pulse. Tony Williams’s drumming is incredibly sparse, inventive and subtle and I like how at times he just plays the hi-hat, focusing on minute variations and inflections while keeping time perfectly. Miles Davis and Wayne Shorter’s soloing is very emotionally direct and lyrical, contrasting brilliantly with the otherworldly, and at times quite abstract interaction between the electric keyboards and organ. John McLaughlin plays in a particularly understated way throughout, with some great use of modal scales.

Another thing that I like about this album is its structure and how well it hangs together as a whole. To create In A Silent Way Miles Davis and Teo Macero edited and mixed together parts of a series of improvised performances to create something new. In the process of recording the sessions that formed the raw material for the editing process a lot more music was recorded than actually made the final album and the end result serves to prove that what is taken out or not used is often just as important as what is left in. When working on my own music I spend a lot of time thinking about the relationship between the spontaneity of improvisation, and the desire to strip things back and only keep the very best ideas. For me this album is an example of how these elements can be brought together to create something great.

Notes On The Artist:

Since first emerging on one side of split seven inch on World In Winter Recordings back in 2008, the West Yorkshire-based Dean McPhee has gradually ploughed a solitary yet sociable furrow for his pensively-sculpted solo electric guitar extemporisations. After self-releasing the serene 12” mini-album Brown Bear on his own Hood Faire label in 2009, McPhee caught the ear of industry veteran Paul Smith, who subsequently put out the CD version of Brown Bear and organised the full release of 2011’s elegiac full-length follow-up Son Of The Black Peace through his Blast First Petite imprint.

In the wake of the Son Of The Black Peace, McPhee played live extensively, both as a collaborator and a reliable bill-opener. In the former respect this meant joining Blast First Petite labelmate Michael Chapman to deliver a live reading of Chapman’s experimentalist LP The Resurrection And Revenge Of The Clayton Peacock, sharing a stage with Bradford Sufi musicians in a Qawwali performance and providing a live soundtrack to accompany the works of visual artist Barry Hale. In the latter regard, he has a toured as a studious support act for the likes of Thurston Moore, Acid Mothers Temple, Emeralds, Michael Hurley, Josephine Foster and Charalambides.

This summer sees the launch of McPhee’s impressive second album Fatima’s Hand, entirely through his own Hood Faire enterprise once more, which brings together arguably his starkest yet most far-reaching set of extended wordless essays to date. Although still sustaining a strong convergence of influences from the fertile heritage of seminal modal jazz, mournful North African desert-blues, early-folk music and avant-garde guitar pioneers such as Robert Fripp, Vini Reilly and David Grubbs, Fatima’s Hand takes McPhee’s treated Fender Telecaster explorations into deeper as well as sparser otherworldly realms. Stretching through a triumvirate of beyond-plaintive ruminations (“Smoke And Mirrors”, “Glass Hills” and “Solar Crown”) to reach the sublimely epic e-bow-aided dronescape centrepiece that is “Effigy Of Clay”, before dropping down into the minimalistic reflection pooling of the closing titular-track, the new long-player could be McPhee’s most uncompromising statement so far but it also confirms that he is cementing a sturdy body of material that both honours and transcends his sources of inspiration.

Dean McPhee will continue to tour during the rest of this year as part of the campaign behind Fatima’s Hand.