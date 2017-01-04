Reviews & Features

Piano Magic – Closure

Piano Magic return again for one supposedly final album, with Glen Johnson’s candid lyricism at its driving force.

An Abbreviated Albums A-Z of 2016: From Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy to XAM Duo.

Our writers, label friends and some of our previously-featured artists celebrate a clutch of 2016’s best albums.

Julia Jacklin – Don’t Let The Kids Win

The debut from this Australian songstress features sophisticated pop with a folky twist.

The Afghan Whigs – Black Love (deluxe reissue)

The Afghan Whigs’ 1996 opus reappears twenty years on, in all its wide-screen glory, with a few mixed-bag extras.

Glenn Meling – “America”

Norwegian singer-songwriter Glenn Meling feels right at home on his new Americana-tinged single.

Interview with Tim & Puma Mimi

Quirky and fun electronic pop duo Tim & Puma Mimi chats about new tune for an animated short film and a colorful upcoming album.

Interview with Lapcat

Interview with TRUE

Interview with Vibrissae

Interview with Beauty In The Breakdown

