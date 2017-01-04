Reviews & Features
Piano Magic – Closure
January 4, 2017 By Adrian Leave a Comment
Piano Magic return again for one supposedly final album, with Glen Johnson’s candid lyricism at its driving force.
An Abbreviated Albums A-Z of 2016: From Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy to XAM Duo.
December 24, 2016 By Adrian
Our writers, label friends and some of our previously-featured artists celebrate a clutch of 2016’s best albums.
Julia Jacklin – Don’t Let The Kids Win
December 21, 2016 By Nicolette Loizou
The debut from this Australian songstress features sophisticated pop with a folky twist.
The Afghan Whigs – Black Love (deluxe reissue)
December 19, 2016 By Adrian
The Afghan Whigs’ 1996 opus reappears twenty years on, in all its wide-screen glory, with a few mixed-bag extras.
Glenn Meling – “America”
December 15, 2016 By Jen Dan
Norwegian singer-songwriter Glenn Meling feels right at home on his new Americana-tinged single.
Interviews
Interview with Tim & Puma Mimi
Quirky and fun electronic pop duo Tim & Puma Mimi chats about new tune for an animated short film and a colorful upcoming album.