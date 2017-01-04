Reviews & Features

Piano Magic – Closure Piano Magic return again for one supposedly final album, with Glen Johnson’s candid lyricism at its driving force.

Julia Jacklin – Don’t Let The Kids Win The debut from this Australian songstress features sophisticated pop with a folky twist.

The Afghan Whigs – Black Love (deluxe reissue) The Afghan Whigs’ 1996 opus reappears twenty years on, in all its wide-screen glory, with a few mixed-bag extras.

Glenn Meling – “America” Norwegian singer-songwriter Glenn Meling feels right at home on his new Americana-tinged single.

